7 Incredibly Warm Layers to Buy From the Uniqlo Sale

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo

Yes, it’s freezing outside, but you still have to leave your home to head to work. Thankfully, Uniqlo knows you’re in dire need of extra layers. From today until Thursday, they’re marking down their amazing Heattech products — the warmest layering pieces ever. From leggings to undershirts to socks, it’s all on sale. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites. (And if you need other warm stuff, try some down coats on sale or our favorite thick tights.)

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo

Original Price: $10

Uniqlo Heattech Socks
Sale Price: $8 (20 percent off) at Uniqlo
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo

Original Price: $10

Uniqlo Heatteach Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Sale Price: $8 (20 percent off) at Uniqlo
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo

Original Price: $15

Uniqlo Heattech Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Sale Price: $8 (47 percent off) at Uniqlo
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo

Original Price: $15

Uniqlo Heattech Sleeveless Top
Sale Price: $8 (47 percent off) at Uniqlo
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo

Original Price: $15

Uniqlo Heattech Leggings
Sale Price: $8 (47 percent off) at Uniqlo
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo

Original Price: $15

Uniqlo Heattech Fleece Turtleneck
Sale Price: $10 (33 percent off) at Uniqlo
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo

Original Price: $20

Uniqlo Heattech Turtleneck T-Shirt
Sale Price: $15 (25 percent off) at Uniqlo

