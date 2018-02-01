7 Incredibly Warm Layers to Buy From the Uniqlo Sale

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo

Yes, it’s freezing outside, but you still have to leave your home to head to work. Thankfully, Uniqlo knows you’re in dire need of extra layers. From today until Thursday, they’re marking down their amazing Heattech products — the warmest layering pieces ever. From leggings to undershirts to socks, it’s all on sale. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites. (And if you need other warm stuff, try some down coats on sale or our favorite thick tights.)

