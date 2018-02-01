High School Soccer Coach Arrested for Human Trafficking

Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department

A California high school soccer coach has been arrested and faces charges related to human trafficking after a teen girl alerted authorities.

Per the Sacramento Bee, 34-year-old Elan Daniel Seagraves of Sacramento was arrested on Christmas day. Early that morning, police received a call from a 17-year-old in which she claimed she was forced into human trafficking. When they arrived, they found Seagraves with another 17-year-old; they believe both teens are trafficking victims.

Seagraves was employed as the boys soccer coach at Kennedy High School and also worked for local youth soccer leagues as well as an Uber and Lyft driver. He’s since been removed from the high school coaching job and the ride-sharing apps.

He’s being held on a $2 million bail and will return to court on Thursday.