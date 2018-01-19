Hijab-Wearing Model Stars in L’Oréal Campaign

Photo: L’Oreal Paris/Youtube

Amena Khan is the first hijab-wearing woman to front a major hair campaign. L’Oréal Paris featured the British beauty blogger in a new campaign for their Elvive hair-care collection. Khan is featured alongside a cast of women talking about their hair-care concerns. In the ad, Khan says, “Whether or not your hair is on display doesn’t affect how much you care about it.”

In an interview with British Vogue, Khan explained that there is a presumption that women who don’t put their hair on display don’t care about it.

“The opposite of that would be that everyone that does show their hair only looks after it for the sake of showing it to others,” Khan said. “And that mindset strips us of our autonomy and our sense of independence. Hair is a big part of self care.”

Khan, who is a L’Oréal ambassador, may be unknown to Americans. But the blogger has her own line of head scarves, co-founded Ardere Cosmetics, and has nearly 320,000 YouTube subscribers and 570,000 Instagram followers.