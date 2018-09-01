How Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone Ended Up Spending Golden Globes Night

Though the two may no longer be in the text-each-other-nonstop phase of their relationship, Hollywood BFFs Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are still going strong, which is how the former was able to convince the latter to bail last-minute on their Golden Globes night plans.

The Mother! star didn’t attend the Globes this year, as she wasn’t nominated, but she was clearly excited to hit up the after-parties with Stone, who was nominated for her role as Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes. Lawrence bought party tickets, invited her hair and makeup team to her house, and called a car — and then she got the call from Stone.

In typical J.Law fashion, she had Stone record a Facebook video of her describing the phone call.

“Well, you had told me that you wanted me to be your date to the after-parties so I, you know, got us some tickets to some after-parties,” Lawrence says in the video.“I booked a car and I was halfway through glam when you told me that you didn’t want to go.”

She continues, “You just wanted to come over to my house, so I sent my hair and makeup team home and now this is what I look like,” at which point she turns to face the camera and reveals a single smokey eye. The two burst out laughing, as they’re best friends and find each other to be hilarious.

Neither has disclosed how they passed their post-Globes night, but if they really went for it, Cool Ranch Doritos and french fries were definitely involved.