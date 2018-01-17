A Beginner’s Guide to Mixing Patterns

Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.

“Mixed prints” is one of those scary fashion terms thrown around by people who have all day to figure out how to wear a floral top with plaid pants. But it’s easier than you’d suspect. One trick is not to think about it too much. Another is to wear it with confidence. (These rules apply to almost everything in fashion.)

There’s instant grooviness associated with effortlessly piling on print after print. But if you’re not comfortable doing grooviness without guidelines, go with a trench coat. The neutral classic breaks up the patterns but still feels trendy. Keep it simple — the patterns are the star — with gold jewelry and natural hair. See? Groovy.

Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.

