A Sophisticated Date-Night Look

That’s a Good Look is a column devoted to the art of simple styling, with a twist. Do try this at home.

In December there are too many reasons to dress up: your own office party, family parties, office parties where you’re someone’s plus one. So in January, if you’re still making time for date night, first of all, congrats, and second of all, how do you avoid repeating something you just wore to schmooze with your boss? This soft wrap top with a silky skirt has just enough shimmer to say “I dressed up especially for you!”

The mixed-metal earrings — in an influencer-favorite oversize style — make the look a little more special. If you’re on the East Coast (or basically anywhere that isn’t California), feel free to add some tights.

Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.

Production credits:

Photos by Meredith Jenks

Styling by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner

Production and Casting by Biel Parklee

Makeup by Mark Edio at See Management

Hair by Takeo Suzuki at L&A Artist

Model: Caroline Newby at Wilhelmina Models

Photography Assistant: Jane Pryzant

