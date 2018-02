Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.

Regarded by some as a neutral (Jenna Lyons, for instance) and by others as dog clothing (Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Danielle Staub), leopard print is undeniably a statement. So, risk takers, why not wear two iterations at once?

When you’re wearing a faux-fur printed coat and Chelsea boots, the rest of the outfit doesn’t need to do much. The best blank canvas for your mixed-print salade is a pair of cropped flairs and a turtleneck. Rawr — ready for fashion month.

Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.