How to Wear Velvet After the Holidays

Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.

December was a parade of glitter; February brings Valentine’s Day and fashion month. But January is the perfect month for a fashion detox. If you’re already making resolutions to live more simply, why not extend one to your closet?

It’s surprisingly easy to refashion a holiday hero pieces into something sleek, clean and modern. Take this velvet skirt, paired with a minimalist turtleneck and patent-leather loafers. The contrasting textures of the skirt and the shoes add a layer of interest and prevent the look from being too Ali MacGraw in Love Story. The simple navy and gray palette is the sartorial equivalent of a tall drink of water (maybe with lemon and cayenne pepper, because, you know, resolutions).

Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.

