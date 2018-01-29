Is Meghan Markle in the Royal Family Group Chat Yet?

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This weekend, Mike Tindall (this man), husband of the Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall (this woman), revealed that the royal family has a number of WhatsApp groups they use to coordinate meet-ups and presumably send each other hilarious memes.

According to People: “This, of course, begs the question: What do they chat about?” But it doesn’t actually beg that question, because we all know the royal family group chat is probably full of dressage gossip, Paddington 2 GIFs, and tips for how to repurpose an old cable TV dish into a fancy hat. No, the real question is: Is Meghan Markle part of the royal family group chat or not?!

Meghan Markle joining the royal family’s WhatsApp would be the best thing to happen to the royal family since Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle. She’d be able to finally explain to everyone what Suits is, and she’d have great advice for what lip gloss to wear and how to cook an engagement chicken.

Whether she wants in on the WhatsApp groups is another question entirely. As Tindall told the U.K.’s Daily Mirror: “You might do it for a get-together and just stay on the group, and occasionally people will post. You’re scared to leave because you don’t want to be seen to be rude.”