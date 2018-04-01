Looks Like Ivanka Trump Unfollowed Steve Bannon on Twitter

The Trump family appears to not be very pleased with former White House official Steve Bannon’s unflattering musings to Michael Wolff in his new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. First, President Donald Trump issued a statement declaring that Bannon “lost his mind” (before having his lawyers send a cease-and-desist letter). Then, Don Jr. followed that up by suggesting that perhaps former communications director Anthony Scaramucci was right when he said Bannon was trying to “suck [his] own cock.” And now, Ivanka Trump has taken the feud one step further … by apparently no longer following Bannon on Twitter.
What an escalation.