Jack Antonoff Says the Lorde Rumors Are ‘Dumb Heteronormative Gossip’

Since Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham’s split was announced earlier in the month, there has been speculation that Antonoff was already moving on with his frequent collaborator (and proud MTA enthusiast) Lorde. But on Wednesday, the producer dismissed the rumors as “dumb heteronormative gossip.”

Last week, Perez Hilton speculated that Antonoff might be dating Lorde. Spin’s Jordan Sargent also noticed that an Us Weekly report on Dunham and Antonoff’s breakup was edited to remove a detail that he had moved on with a “musician.” On top of that, Dunham deleted a photo of Antonoff and Lorde from her Instagram account (although when that actually happened is unclear). But Antonoff denied the rumors on Twitter:

normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 17, 2018

Similarly, Dunham recently said she’s going to keep wearing a ring she got from Antonoff because love shouldn’t be “defined the way we in Western culture define it as beginnings and ends.” She added, “Things can be ‘you’re a drop of water and you re-enter the ocean.’”