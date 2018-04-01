A New ’80s-Inspired Makeup Line Literally Comes in a Boombox

Surprise! In between outfitting models in expensive plants and bopping to Miley Cyrus, Jeremy Scott developed a makeup line with M.A.C Cosmetics. And like the man behind Moschino and his eponymous fashion line, the collection features a kaleidoscope of vivid colors.

Launching at select M.A.C stores and on maccosmetics.com February 8, the limited-edition makeup collection pays homage to music. In a compact designed to resemble a cassette tape, the “Future Emotion” palette houses nine lip colors ranging from a bright blue-red to a rich brown. Three cheek powders sit in a faux CD case (a blush, highlighter, and bronzer), and an ambitious 29-shade eye shadow palette is made in the style of a technicolor boombox.

If a fashion guy designing music-inspired makeup sounds strange, consider how Scott’s plum relationships with musicians like Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj earned him the title of “Music’s Most Wanted Designer.” Fortunately, unlike the clothes he designs, the M.A.C collection starts at a much more palatable price point. The lip and cheek palettes will retail for $35 each, and the eyeshadow compact can be yours for $75.