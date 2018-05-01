Photo: Ben Margot/AP

Now that the “bomb cyclone” is over, many of us have big plans to hit up the club this weekend — but we aren’t quite sure what dance moves we should whip out. Thankfully, we can turn to New York–based figure skater Jimmy Ma for inspiration.

Jimmy Ma brings it at U.S. Figure Skating Championships. pic.twitter.com/ywMuM0vM88 — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) January 5, 2018

At the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California, on Thursday night, Ma skated to “Turn Down for What” by DJ Snake and Lil Jon. He brought down the house (well, arena) with twists and twirls and jumpy things and other figure skating moves (technical names unknown) (by me).

Section 121 is rocking out to Jimmy Ma’s music pic.twitter.com/6gyIn0u0zq — Marni Gallagher (@crossthefingers) January 5, 2018

“We kind of wanted to make something that had a lot of excitement,” Ma told BuzzFeed News. “Something to get the older generation excited and also draw in a new audience.”

Unfortunately, Ma finished in 11th place during the competition, but he still heroically provided ample inspiration for those of us in need of some post-apocalyptic dance therapy.