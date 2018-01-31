Joe Kennedy Debuts Shiny-Lip Look at SOTU Response

Photo: POOL/AP/REX/Shutterstock

After 2016’s crushing loss, many hoped that the Democratic party would move further away from establishment figures and shake things up a bit. Instead, when choosing someone to deliver a response to Trump’s first State of the Union address, they went with … a Kennedy. That was neither here nor there by Tuesday night, though, because all anyone could focus on was Congressman Joe Kennedy’s shiny, shiny lips.

wtf man pic.twitter.com/MxE3NnpcOO — The FBI is bad, actually (@EoinHiggins_) January 31, 2018

poor Joe Kennedy, he's going to be the Shiny Lip Man for all time now — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) January 31, 2018

There were so many questions to be had about his Marco Rubio water moment: Was it Glossier, or did he eat a tub of Vaseline to pump himself up? And while Kennedy claims it was just Chapstick, I’d like to believe it was a nod to the skin-care wars ravaging the internet earlier in the day.