John Krasinski Cried When He Heard Emily Blunt Sing for the First Time

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

John Krasinski — a man so devoted to his wife’s career that he has seen The Devil Wears Prada a shocking 75 times — somehow had no idea Emily Blunt could sing until four years into the couples’ marriage.

In a new Vanity Fair profile of Blunt, Krasinski reveals he had “literally never heard her sing a note” when she was cast in 2014’s Into the Woods, and generously assumed her abilities must be “at the same level [as his], which is low mediocre.” (Note to all men: Just because you’re “low mediocre” at something doesn’t mean your partner is.)

When Krasinski eventually went to visit Blunt at a recording session, he confided to director Robert Marshall that he was skeptical of his wife’s abilities. “[Marshall] looked at me as if the earth had just opened up in front of him,” Krasinski recalls. “His mouth was wide open. He did not say anything. He just turned to the window, cued the song, the orchestra started playing, and Emily started singing, and I just immediately wept … It was really wild. It was like finding out that your wife can levitate. It was just like, ‘When were you going to tell me this?’”

We wonder if this is how Blunt felt when she learned about Krasinski’s secret talent?