This Singer Wore a Pro-Life Dress to the Grammys

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

Singer Joy Villa found herself with a red-carpet conundrum unlike anyone else’s at the Grammy Awards this year. How could she possibly one-up her pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” gown from last year’s Grammys?

Well, on Sunday night, we found out what the the answer is: wear a gown with a fetus in a rainbow womb painted on it and pair it with a “choose life” clutch. Plus an enormous tiara.

Villa revealed on social media that she hand-painted her white Pronovias wedding gown herself. According to Fox News, the look was inspired by the fact that she gave a baby up for adoption when she was 21, and supports adoption over abortion. She is now 26.

“I’m a pro-life woman,” Villa told Fox News. “This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do. I’m all about life.”

The singer then continued to praise Trump in her red-carpet interview, despite the fact that she filed an assault complaint against the president’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, in December of last year. She accused Lewandowski of slapping her butt twice at an invite-only holiday party.

“I love what [Trump] is doing; unemployment is down,” Villa said. “I am totally for President Trump, and it’s only been one year. I can’t wait for the next seven years!”

Unlike many celebrities on the red carpet, Villa did not carry a white rose in solidarity with Time’s Up, the women’s initiative working to fight sexual harassment and assault in the workplace. Clearly, she was focused on sending other messages.