Justin Timberlake Would Like You to Know He’s a Generous Lover

I’ll be honest, at first I didn’t understand what Justin Timberlake’s new video for his song “Supplies” was all about, but now I see it’s about making sure women climax first, no matter what.

At first, I didn’t realize that’s what the song was about because the video is full of post-Apocalyptic imagery, and the lyrics are all about “living in The Walking Dead,” and “supplies” which I initially took to be stuff like gas masks and potable water — not things I typically associate with a satisfactory sexual experience. But I’m living in the past, and Justin Timberlake is living the future, where albino alligators stroll peacefully down city streets, and guys don’t just finish in like, two minutes and then say “Oh, uh, did you … ?”

I didn’t even realize that’s what the song was about when a woman threw a Molotov cocktail at an Illuminati pyramid, which clearly represents faking an orgasm so you can finally go to sleep, because it’s late and you have to get up early tomorrow.

Truly, I didn’t know what the song was about until Justin Timberlake was making out with a woman in the middle of a swirling fireball and sang the lyrics “Now, I wanna know everything / Don’t leave a single detail out / I’ll get mine later, just swell (?) out / That makes me a generous lover.”

That’s when I was finally like, oh! This is about him prioritizing women’s sexual pleasure over his own, and also probably going down on ladies, and also the “supplies” must be sex toys.

But, then the music video ends with a kid staring straight into the camera and saying: “Just leave. Die already! You’re still asleep! Wake up! Leave, please. We’re good.”

So maybe it’s not about the sex thing? I don’t know. Watch the video below and see what you think.