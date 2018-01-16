Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff/2017 Getty Images

When your first runway show is opening Calvin Klein, it’s only natural that your first capsule collection is a collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld. At least that’s the case when you’re Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s doppelgänger spawn.

The 16-year-old model is creating a ready-to-wear and accessories collection with the Chanel designer that will drop in September in Karl Lagerfeld stores and on Karl.com. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the Karl x Kaia Collection will blend, “Lagerfeld’s Parisian chic aesthetic and Gerber’s signature West Coast casual style.” More details of their upcoming collaboration are still unclear, although WWD believes there will be a pair of elbow-length studded leather gloves (ah yes, the Parisian influence).

WWD reports that it was Karl’s idea to collaborate with Kaia. Gerber closed her breakout first fashion month opening Lagerfeld’s waterfall-ensconced Chanel show in Paris and reappeared in the Chanel Métiers d’Art show in December.