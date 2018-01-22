The Most Likely Names for Kate Middleton and Prince William’s New Baby

Photo: HEATHCLIFF O’MALLEY/AFP/Getty Images

In April, Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to welcome their third child (my how time flies!) – and bookies are already taking bets on the unborn infant’s name. But just like with their last two kids, the front-running names are not really unexpected.

Jessica Bridge of the Ladbrokes Betting Agency in the U.K. told Newshub that the royal family tends to “regurgitate the same names every few generations so it’s very hard to see a Princess Chardonnay or a Prince Wayne.” At the moment, the odds favor Alice if it’s a girl (which oddsmakers seem to think is the case, even though the gender hasn’t officially been revealed), or Albert if it’s a boy.

And just in case you’re wondering, yes, bookies are also taking bets about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding. Right now you can apparently gamble on whether Elton John will sing, if the Obamas will attend, whether the royal ginger will shave his head, and who will design Markle’s wedding dress.