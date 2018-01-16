Watch Katy Perry’s Newest Cat-Inspired Lip Gloss Video

By
Photo: Courtesy of CoverGirl

In a new lip gloss commercial, Katy Perry appears as breezy as possible for CoverGirl. The brand is launching Katy Kat Gloss, a super-pigmented, shiny lipstick with a mix of standard and alternative shades like cobalt blue. Perry looks particularly great in a deep violet shade named Indigo Cat.

True to the product, each is topped with a top shaped like a cat (a “kitty-cap” — I see what you did there, Perry). Cat-related puns such as Wine Feline and Catnip abound. Among the colors is a cherry red gloss, which is sort of like a graduation from Perry’s ChapStick days.

The lip glosses are available at Ulta and everywhere else CoverGirl is sold today.

Katy Kat Lip Gloss
Photo: CoverGirl
Katy Kat Lip Gloss
$8 at Ulta

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

Watch Katy Perry’s Newest Cat-Inspired Lip Gloss Video