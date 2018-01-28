Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Years before the #MeToo movement picked up steam, before Time’s Up was formed, musician Kesha came forward to allege years of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse by her producer Dr. Luke.

While the current movement wasn’t as overtly discussed at the Grammys as it was at the Golden Globes earlier this month, Kesha did give a powerful performance of “Praying.” The song is off her 2017 album Rainbow, the first one she worked on without Dr. Luke.

She was joined onstage by musicians Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, and Andra Day, all wearing white for this moving rendition.

Watch a clip of it, below: