Kanye and Kim’s New Baby Has Another Geography-Inspired Name

The Latest on the Cut

5:57 p.m.

Ellie Goulding on Running, Veganism, and Her Best Competition

“I don’t see working out as a luxury. I see it as something that should be integral to everyday life.”

5:50 p.m.

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 Women’s March

From the details about the marches across the country (and in NYC) to what you should wear and bring to the events.

5:33 p.m.

OkCupid’s New Subway Ads Rethink ‘DTF’

Coming to New York City very soon.

5:31 p.m.

I Have Some Thoughts About the Name Chicago

There is much to consider about what Kim and Kanye are calling their new baby.

5:09 p.m.

Read Gymnast Aly Raisman’s Scathing Statement to Her Abuser

She delivered her victim impact statement at ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s sentencing hearing.

4:43 p.m.

Rogue One’s Rebel Heroine Is the New Face of a Beauty Brand

Felicity Jones is working with Cle de Peau Beauté.

4:36 p.m.

16 Celebrity Ugg Moments That Should Not Be Forgotten

Maybe they’re back. Maybe they never left.

4:17 p.m.

Here Are the Most Chicago Reactions to Chicago West

From Chicago football teams to deep-dish pizza chains, the whole city seems to be celebrating Kim and Kanye’s new baby.

3:46 p.m.

10 Women Running for Office to Watch in 2018

Expect to hear much more about these candidates this year.

3:42 p.m.

2018’s Record Number of Women Candidates Are Set to Blow Up Politics As Usual

What’s the fastest way to fix a broken system? Take it over.

3:22 p.m.

The Best Dandruff Shampoos for Every Kind of Hair

From curls to color-treated.

3:16 p.m.

Street Art Inspired by a Fashion Designer Who Loved Literature

Add your favorite doodle to a new installation at Sonia Rykiel.

2:49 p.m.

How This Writer Gets Her Skin So Good

Anaa Saber’s guide to clear, hydrated skin.

2:46 p.m.

The Best Affordable Spring Wedding Guest Dresses

All under $250.

2:25 p.m.

Most Powerful Testimony From USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Hearing

Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and others speak out about the former USA Gymnastics doctor who has been accused of abusing over 130 women.

2:11 p.m.

Kanye and Kim’s New Baby Has Another Geography-Inspired Name

Lil’ Chi!

1:55 p.m.

Transition

My surgeries were a bridge across realities, a spirit customizing its vessel to reflect its nature.

1:35 p.m.

So Many Young Women Are Being Prescribed ADHD Meds

Since 2003, the CDC found a 700 percent increase in prescriptions for women ages 25 to 29.

1:21 p.m.

Trump Became First Sitting President to Make Live-Video Speech at March for Life

“Americans are more and more pro-life, you see that all the time.”

1:11 p.m.

How to Find the Perfect Makeup Mirror

For when you want to be super reflective.