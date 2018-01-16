Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Designer Is Leaving the Brand

Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/WireImage for Louis Vuitton

On Tuesday night, WWD broke the news that Louis Vuitton’s menswear designer Kim Jones will be leaving the brand. His exit will be swift, with his last show taking place this Thursday at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2018.

“It has been a huge privilege to work with Kim,” Michael Burke, Vuitton’s chairman and chief executive officer, told WWD. He noted the designer’s “ability to set trends” along with his talent and determination. “All of us who have been fortunate to work with Kim wish him continued success in his next venture.”

Louis Vuitton has not named Jones’s successor, but whoever it is has large sneakers to fill. Since joining the brand in 2011, Jones has cultivated a star-studded front row and brought in hugely successful collaborators like Supreme. Fashion still hasn’t recovered from that “brilliant troll.”

As for where Jones is headed next, rumors surfaced this fall that he would be going to Versace, but according to WWD, a deal has yet to be made public, and the Italian fashion company never confirmed the speculation.

With this news, it is now being whispered that Jones is a contender to replace Christopher Bailey at Burberry, who will be leaving the British brand at the end of March.

Wherever he goes, Jones’s now exponentially large fashion clout is sure to follow.