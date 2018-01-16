Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Welcome a New Baby Girl

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s surrogate gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Monday, Kardashian West revealed in a Tuesday post on her website.

In a post titled “She’s Here!,” Kardashian West revealed that the baby was born at 12:47 a.m. on Monday, weighing 7 lbs and 6 oz. The baby’s name has not yet been released.

According to TMZ, Kardashian West was in the hospital delivery room as the surrogate gave birth (without any complications). West, Kris Jenner, and Kardashian West’s sisters were also reportedly at the hospital during that time, though they were not in the delivery room.

When the baby was born, Kardashian West was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with the infant, according to TMZ. The surrogate was “able to have some contact with the baby after delivery,” TMZ notes, but the child was “almost immediately” under the care of Kardashian West and West.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian West wrote in the post about the birth. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

Kardashian West has been open about the dangerous complications she suffered during her two previous pregnancies. Her fertility struggles have been thoroughly documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as the couple’s decision to use a surrogate to carry their third child.

This post has been updated to reflect new information about the birth.