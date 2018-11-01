Kim Kardashian West to Collaborate With Longtime Makeup Artist

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Bumble

The king and queen of contour are teaming up for a collaboration. Kim Kardashian West revealed on Instagram last night that she is working with her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic for her beauty brand, KKW Beauty. Dedivanovic and Kardashian West have worked together since Kim merely a young reality-TV darling in 2008.

The black-and-white image just shared a half-complete eye-shadow palette with the label “KKWxMARIO.” If the suspense is just too much for you to handle, Kardashian West is working on releasing a collection of concealers as well.