One of the most-discussed scenes in Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the part where Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) appears on screen shirtless. He’s broad-chested, wearing a pair of high-waisted black pants that look like they come from a Lululemon x Sith collaboration, and you half expect him to yell out “Hannah!” for old time’s sake.

That moment has since spawned the viral “Kylo Ren Challenge.” The meme is pretty straightforward: you take your shirt off, put on a pair of high-waisted black pants (or hike a pair you have way up), and take a photo. It was popularized over the weekend by none other than John Mayer, which, huh, okay.

#kylorenchallenge A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Dec 30, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

Since then, people all over — mostly men, though there are some women and even a few babies — have participated.

#KyloRenChallenge A post shared by Brian Kirkbride (@briankirkbride) on Jan 2, 2018 at 11:31pm PST

All in all, a great moment in ugly pants for men.