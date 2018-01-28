Lady Gaga Was a Literal Sneakerhead at the Grammys

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hypebeasts and hypebaes: Here’s a hairstyle for you. To this weekend’s Grammys, Lady Gaga wore a hairstyle seemingly inspired by the lace-ups on brand-new Jordans. Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras created a fishtail braid on each side of her head that was threaded together with black string.

Hair stylist: What do you want?

Lady Gaga: A literal sneaker head.

Hair stylist: Say no more. pic.twitter.com/LiHgUQcPmR — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) January 28, 2018

Was the look sponsored by Kith? No, Aspiras said that it was actually inspired by corsets. He created the look using mousse, hairspray, and hair gel (Frizz-Ease Clearly Defined Styling Gel from John Frieda — the company that did sponsor the look.) Gaga’s longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno used black eyeliner (Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon in Blacquer), liquid eyeliner, and eye shadow to create an upwards-slanted cat-eye. In the words of sneakerheads, that’s fresh.