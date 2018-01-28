Lana Del Rey Channels Old Hollywood With a Star Crown

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Flower crowns and flower veils, make way: It’s time for the star crown. Lana Del Rey wore a constellation headpiece of shiny stars — affixed to the back of her head like a halo — to the Grammys this weekend. She paired the look with a custom Gucci ivory double silk crepe gown with crystal star embroideries.

Twitter speculated that the look was perhaps an homage to old Hollywood actress (and Nazi-code-breaker-technology-inventor) Hedy Lamarr. Lamarr wore a similar look in the 1941 film Ziegfeld Girl, created by the legendary costume designer Adrian.

In addition to the crown, Del Rey paired the look with a swoopy cat-eye and her typical bummed-out expression.