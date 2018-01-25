Add These Four Blinding Highlighters to Your Collection

Photo: Courtesy of Lancôme

If your only complaint about your highlighter is that you can’t see it from space, Lancôme is here to help. The brand launched their Custom Highlighting Drops in four shades: Champagne Glow, Rose Glow, Golden Glow, and Bronze Glow. Lancôme promises a pigmented and easily buildable glow that will create “C3PO-cheek” — in the best way possible.

The liquid highlighters are infused with light reflecting pearls that evaporate, leaving nothing but shimmer behind. They can be mixed with foundation for a lit-from-within glow or dabbed on top for more intense luminosity that won’t shift or remove any products underneath. If you’re in a need-more-glow bind, they can also be used as eye shadows. You might be familiar with Cover FX’s Custom Enhancer Drops — these are a comparable alternative.

The Champagne Glow drops are already out of stock, so pick up the others at Lancôme before they’re gone.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.