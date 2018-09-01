Lena Dunham Is in the ‘Inspirational Instagram’ Phase of Her Breakup

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Even though each breakup is different, many of us follow a set of distinct phases as we mourn the end of a relationship. First comes denial, then paralyzing sadness, then a period when you go out of your way to convince your friends you’re fine. Finally, you inevitably reach the fourth phase: the inspirational Instagram post. And that is where Lena Dunham appears to be in her split with her boyfriend of five years, Jack Antonoff.

After her “amicable” breakup with Antonoff was announced on Monday evening, Dunham took to Instagram on Tuesday with an inspiring post from #mindbodygram. “Starting over is the beautiful moment where you choose yourself,” the photo reads, accompanied by the caption “forever love” and two heart emojis.

❤️ forever love ❤️ A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 9, 2018 at 7:33am PST

We’ve all been there, but just a warning — the next phase is always the breakup haircut.