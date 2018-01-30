The Latest on the Cut

10:35 p.m.

The Best Facial Expressions At the State of the Union

From Nancy Pelosi to Mitch McConnell.

10:10 p.m.

Melania Trump Looks Thrilled to Be at the State of the Union

Just look at her clap!

9:20 p.m.

Clinton Explains Why She Didn’t Fire Adviser Accused of Sexual-Harassment

She issued a statement right before the State of the Union.

8:26 p.m.

Leslie Jones Will Be Team USA’s Hype Person at the Winter Olympics

She is going to Pyeongchang, South Korea as an official NBC contributor.

6:07 p.m.

15 Congresswomen on Why They’re Wearing Black to the State of the Union

“We are supporting the brave women in every industry and every corner of the country who are making their voices heard.”

6:02 p.m.

An Artist Reimagines a Travel Guide for Black Americans

A new show at the Museum of Arts and Design.

5:59 p.m.

Man Tearing Country Apart Says He’d Like to Unite It

Ideally “without a major event.”

5:11 p.m.

12 Beauty Products a ‘Super Influencer’ Brings on Every Trip

From masks to hair oil.

4:33 p.m.

Guess What Colors Republican Women are Wearing to the State of the Union

They’re planning a colorful response to the Democrats’ plan to wear black.

4:23 p.m.

Pelosi Says Focus of State of the Union Should Be on Trump’s ‘Slobbering’

“If his nose isn’t running and he isn’t burping, he did a great speech.”

4:02 p.m.

Why Everybody’s Obsessed With Skin Care Right Now

It’s not just you.

3:43 p.m.

Turns Out You Can’t Bring an ‘Emotional Support Peacock’ on a Plane

Rude!

2:35 p.m.

Man Gets Probation for Raping a 13-Year-Old Girl at Church Camp

In the related civil case, the church’s attorneys want to question the victim about her “prior history of voluntary sexual activity.”

2:13 p.m.

A Timeline of What Happened to Rose McGowan Immediately After Her Alleged Rape

The actress details responses from her agent, managers: “I just had an exposé about him killed in the L.A. Times; he owes it to me to not do this.”

1:48 p.m.

What Catt Sadler Can’t Live Without

“I used this on live television, and the audience audibly gasped.”

1:43 p.m.

H&M’s Chic Sister Brand Is Having a Crazy Good Sale

Items are selling out fast.

1:39 p.m.

Look at These Mini Hypebeasts

Balenciaga launched a collection for kids.

1:33 p.m.

This Premiere Had the Best Red Carpet of the Year

From yellow fringe to purple trains.

1:14 p.m.

Humane Society CEO Accused of Sexually Harassing Staff

An internal investigation found multiple complaints against Wayne Pacelle.

1:13 p.m.

This Is the Most Boring Season of The Bachelor Ever

Maybe that’s on purpose?