Leslie Jones Will Be Team USA’s Hype Person at the Winter Olympics

If you’re not excited about the pomp, sportsmanship, and snow-related activities of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, you’re going to be. Olympics superfan Leslie Jones is back on duty as an official NBC contributor. According to Entertainment Weekly, Jones will be covering live events, meeting athletes, and generally bringing the enthusiasm for Team USA. As viewers of the Summer 2016 Olympics might recall, the Saturday Night Live actor made quite the splash with her live tweeting of the events and patriotic outfits. Her fan-coverage garnered so much attention she got an invite to the games in Rio. It would seem from Jones’s Twitter that she’s already preparing to sleigh—er, slay at the games.