You Can Buy These Photos to Benefit Undocumented Immigrants

View Slideshow Photo: Jenny Sharp

Tomorrow, the photography magazine Let’s Panic will celebrate the release of its fourth issue with a one-night-only photo exhibition and pop-up store, with all proceeds benefiting undocumented immigrants in New York. At artist Spencer Sweeney’s studio, donated works by artists like the legendary photographer Mario Sorrenti and Jane Birkin’s daughter, Lou Doillon, will sold for $100 to $1,000 each — a bargain when considering the artists represented. All proceeds will go to the New Sanctuary Coalition, a network of activists working to protect undocumented New Yorkers.

The works will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis on Thursday, February 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. at 49 Market Street in New York. Click ahead to preview a selection of works available, from John Crawford, Jenny Sharp, and Joshua Abelow.