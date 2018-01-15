Lifetime Is Making a Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV Movie

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

If only Meghan Markle hadn’t had to step away from her acting career. She’d be booking role after role, specifically as herself, in everything from The Crown(look, the show is going to get to 2017 eventually, maybe) to Lifetime’s upcoming TV movie about her engagement to Prince Harry, officially titled Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story. The network announced the film on Sunday, and casting has reportedly already begun. The Royal Love Story will recount the pair’s heavily scrutinized courtship and eventual betrothal. According to EW, while the movie has no official premiere date, it will likely air in May before the couple’s upcoming nuptials, because this ain’t Lifetime’s first royal-wedding rodeo. No, really, they made William & Kate: The Movie during the lead-up to Prince William’s 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton. They got this.