Sexy Lingerie That Could Be in Fifty Shades of Grey

Whatever’s under the T-shirt is definitely NSFW. Photo: ©Focus Features/Courtesy Everet/©Focus Features/Courtesy Everet

Even if you’ve never seen the Fifty Shades of Grey movies, you can probably imagine the lingerie in it as … over-the-top sexy. Much like the stuff in the movie, none of the items on this list are practical, but that’s the point — fantasy is way more fun than reality, especially when it comes to date night. From a classic lace teddy to a crystal-embellished bodysuit or a strappy thong set, you can pick your poison. If you’re feeling really bold, there’s even a lace blindfold and gloves to help you get in the mood.

Scroll ahead for our top picks. Plus, if you need ideas for sex toys to accompany your new outfit, we’ve got that covered too.

A See-Through Bodysuit

If you want to cover up just a little bit.

HANKY PANKY ‘Signature Lace’ Open Gusset Teddy
$78 at Nordstrom

A Subtly Sexy Bodysuit

For a bit more coverage in the stomach area, this is a great option.

SPANX Spotlight On Lace Bodysuit
$74 at Nordstrom

The Barely There Look

We know — this hot-pink satin set is teeny, tiny, but isn’t that what makes it so great too?

Fleur du Mal Bra
$100 at Net-A-Porter
Fleur du Mal Thong
$50 at Net-A-Porter

For Something Sleek

It’s nice to see a black set with chic sheer details, instead of the same old satin set.

Dita Von Teese Sheer Witchery Satin Full Figure Bra
$70 at Bloomingdale’s
Dita Von Teese Sheer Brief
$35 at Bloomingdales

A Garter Belt for Beginners

This garter belt is made with extra-stretchy lace, so even if you have no experience wearing one you won’t be uncomfortable.

HANKY PANKY Lace Garter Belt
$45 at Nordstrom

A Retro Bodysuit, Straight Out of the ’60s

It’s about as sheer as sheer gets, but the tiny straps, bows, and polka-dot print add an eccentric vibe.

AGENT PROVOCATEUR Poppie point d’esprit tulle bodysuit
$220 at Net-a-porter

For Something Strappy

I’m pretty sure Dakota Johnson wore something similar to this in the second Fifty Shades film.

BLUEBELLA Alexa Bra & Thong Set
$54 at Nordstrom

For Non-Cheesy Colors

If you’re not into red or pink but don’t want something black, sheer navy blue is a nice change of pace.

Heidi Klum Bluebell Whispers Underwire Bra
$110 at Shopbop
Heidi Klum Bluebell Bikini Briefs
$60 at Shopbop

The Best Sexy Push-Up Bra

This bra adds lift without hefty cups because the padding is aligned closely at the center to look more natural. The pretty leopard trim on top doesn’t hurt either.

Le Mystere Bra
$35 at Amazon

If You Don’t Know What to Buy

Photo: 17-11-10 zainagohou PM1 B7 chelsealahee W

This set checks all the boxes: it has a great fit, coverage, slightly sheer fabric, and it’s gorgeous.

Eberjey Bra
$51 at Shopbop
Eberjey Thong
$38 at Shopbop

A Luxe Slip

Trade in a plain black slip for this one made from delicate lace, which skims ever so softly over your skin.

Journelle Slip
$139 at Journelle

A Sultry Black Set

If you’re too afraid to steer away from black, this sheer mesh and lace set has sexy prints and banding that still make the look an interesting tease.

Calvin Klein Vixen Bra
$32 at Urban Outfitters
Calvin Klein Briefs
$38 at Urban Outfitters

Sexy Accessories

To take things to the next level, add lace gloves and a matching blindfold.

AUBADE Boîte à Désir Lace Mask & Gloves Set
$89 at Nordstrom

