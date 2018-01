Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

Massive awards show or not, three and a half hours is a long time to spend sitting in one place. Fortunately, Lorde thought ahead, took a page out of Rihanna’s book, and brought a particularly useful accessory to this year’s Grammys: a red flask that matches her dress.

I love that @lorde brought her own flask and we are only 2 awards in and she already has it out! #NotSnarky #LouHouSnarky #Grammys #GrammySnarky pic.twitter.com/tBhHuGvS8Q — Jesse Rasmussen (@JesseRas) January 29, 2018

And here it also acts as a clapping aid:

lorde at the 60th annual grammy awards holding a flask, oil on canvas pic.twitter.com/j4YqimNgTg — ✵ (@greenIight) January 29, 2018

In related news, yes, Lorde is 21; yes, I did have to Google this; and yes, time marches endlessly on.