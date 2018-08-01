Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of January 8

Photo-Illustration: The Push Pose

On Thursday, Mercury moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn, and you might feel a shift in your thinking, or a sharpening focus. If your thoughts have felt clumsy, they might become steady again. Now, you can say exactly what you mean.

Aries: The paths available to you are different from last week’s, and they’ll change next week, too. The rules keep altering in ways you can’t always predict, and it isn’t always fair, but you don’t have to be afraid. Sometimes you underestimate how solid your goodness can be, and what power it can bring you.

Taurus: You might feel called toward seriousness this week, called to shed everything in you that feels soft or light or agreeable. And there’s a power inside you, to be sure, but there’s a brightness in your eyes, too. Being serious doesn’t mean you have to lose all desire for comfort or sweetness. It doesn’t mean you have lose your human need.

Gemini: Sometimes it feels unimaginable that your life will ever be worthy enough. Sometimes it simply feels hard to stay human. But there are trees alive in the snow, birds alive in the city, and you could be a plant or a fish or a spider and you’d be alive then, too. If you can see that whole world around you is important, then you can see that you’re important, too, and get to living.

Cancer: Living can get easier, sometimes, if you think of love as an action and not as a feeling. There are feelings that live in your heart, and sometimes these wobble in ways you can’t predict or control. You can’t always change the shape of those feelings, but you can build a shelter, or you can cook a hot meal on the stove. Remember, there’s love you can speak, love you can show.

Leo: You don’t have to wrap your arms around the whole world at once. You don’t have to contain every feeling and mood and idea; you don’t need a theory of everything. Even from a mountaintop, even on the clearest day, you can’t see forever. This week, you might be surprised at what happens if you can focus on what’s in front of you.

Virgo: Sometimes, feelings of kindness and love don’t always feel like softness. They don’t always feel warm and sweet and simple. Sometimes, even tenderness can feel like a mystery, a puzzle of its own. How can you allow such goodness to move through you? How can you make such space in your heart?

Libra: Sometimes there’s a feeling of power in demanding all you can from this selfish world, but there’s a power, too, in stepping back once in a while. This week, there might be a heady kind of rush in saying no to yourself. You don’t have to let even your own dreams sink their claws too deep in you. There are doors you can open, and doors you can close, too.

Scorpio: You might feel yourself pulled in two directions this week — toward dreaminess and toward steadiness; toward reality and toward an unknown future. You can feel your feet anchored on the solid earth, and your thoughts pulled ever skyward. You don’t have to make a choice. You can choose a direction, or you can make no choice at all. You can move back and forth.

Sagittarius: The world demands so much of you, and it can feel like an unbearable burden. It asks such heavy questions; it sets such great tasks. This week, just try to be brave enough to answer when you’re called. Try not to close your eyes or turn away. It’s not a time for cleverness or avoidance. If the world needs your kindness, you can give it.

Capricorn: You’re always yourself and you’re always true and real, but sometimes it doesn’t feel that way. Sometimes, you just feel too tired. Sometimes you just feel worn down. This week, though, you can feel your powers glowing bright. You can feel your face resolve into its true shape. Your course is set and your vision is clear.

Aquarius: It can feel like you haven’t been seen quite clearly, or like you haven’t been getting quite what you need. Your mind moves like lightning, and your love glows silver like the moon, and even when your energy soars like this, it can still be lonely. But you’re not the only brave person in the world, and your time is still coming.

Pisces: This is a week for retracing your steps, a week for checking your work, a week for remembering how you got here. How did you learn everything that you’ve learned? Where did all this strange wisdom come from? If there are things you’ve forgotten along the way, you can return for them. If there’s someone who helped you through, you can thank them. What was once clear might now seem dark, but what was once dark can become clear.