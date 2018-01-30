Man Gets Probation for Raping a 13-Year-Old Girl at Church Camp

In June 2016, a man working as a cook at Falls Creek church camp in Oklahoma tied up and “violently” raped a 13-year-old camper, according to court documents. And after he entered a guilty plea to charges of rape, forcible sodomy, and rape by instrumentation, The Oklahoman reports, Benjamin Lawrence Petty received no prison time. Instead, he was sentenced to 15 years probation.

David Pyle, the Assistant District Attorney for Murray County, said that part of the reason he didn’t push for prison time was because Petty, 36, is legally blind. He also said that the victim and her parents live out of state and “didn’t want to make all the travels back and forth.” Along with his probation, Petty will also have to register as a sex offender and get treatment.

The girl’s family is also pursuing a civil case against The Country Estate Baptist Church of Midwest City — who allegedly hired him for the camp job — as well as The First Baptist Church of Terrell and the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma. The Country Estate Baptist Church has been pushing to ask the victim about her “prior history of voluntary sexual activity.”