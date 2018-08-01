No One Had More Fun at the Golden Globes Than Mariah Carey

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

While Oprah may have been the star of the Golden Globes, no one, and I mean no one, had more fun on Sunday night than breakup expert, and recently redeemed New Years Eve diva, Mariah Carey.

To begin, during the ceremony, Carey tweeted that she “got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break” and accidentally sat in Meryl Streep’s seat, but that Streep was very gracious about it, and said “You can take my seat any time!”

She punctuated her tweet with two laugh-crying emojis, and four glittery heart emojis, which is the appropriate response to any Streep interaction.

(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! 🙌🙌

(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time! 😂😂

💖💖💖💖 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

But the singer’s night was just getting started. According to People, she was the shining star of host Seth Meyers’s Golden Globes after-party:

The Crown star Matt Smith and This Is Us’s Justin Hartley even approached Carey for photos, and after deejay Mia Moretti played several of her hit songs, including “Touch My Body” and “Fantasy,” the singer went over to say hi. “She was loving all the attention that she got,” adds the onlooker.

And if all that wasn’t fun enough, just look at this picture of her glamorously collapsing on her boyfriend, Brian Tanaka!

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Congratulations to Mariah Carey on a great Golden Globes.