Mark Wahlberg Is Donating $1.5 Million to Time’s Up

After becoming the subject of backlash for the major discrepancy between his and Michelle Williams’s pay for All The Money in the World reshoots, Mark Wahlberg has announced that he is donating $1.5 million — the full amount he received — in Michelle Williams’s name. Deadline reports that the money will go toward Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which advocates for under-privileged women who have experienced sexual harassment and retaliation.

In November 2017, director Ridley Scott decided to remove Kevin Spacey from All the Money in the World, just weeks out from the film’s release, after Spacey was publicly accused of sexual assault by more than 10 men. Christopher Plummer took over Spacey’s role and all of the actors were called back to reshoot his scenes, for which they were compensated. Wahlberg received $1.5 million, while Williams was paid $80 per diem — less than one percent of Wahlberg’s earnings.

This morning, Wahlberg issued the following statement: “Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All The Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation. I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”

William Morris Endeavor, the agency that reps Wahlberg, Williams, and Scott, announced in a statement of its own that it would be donating an additional $500,000 to Time’s Up.

“The current conversation is a reminder that those of us in a position of influence have a responsibility to challenge inequities, including the gender wage gap,” it reads. “In recognition of the pay discrepancy on All The Money in the World reshoots, WME is donating an additional $500,000 to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name, following our $1 million pledge to the organization earlier this month. It’s crucial that this conversation continues within our community and we are committed to being part of the solution.”