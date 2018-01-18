Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images John Paul Ataker

Lifestyle guru Marla Maples is dating a TV host who called her healthy ex-husband Donald Trump “physically disgusting” and “a pathetic sniveling little president” on MSNBC, according to “Page Six.”

As “Page Six” reports, Maples is newly involved with Morning Joe contributor Donny Deutsch, who recently offered to fight the president. The pair were spotted “dining cozily” (oh là là) at the Polo Bar in New York City on Tuesday night. “It was their first or second date. She looked amazing,” a source told the gossip column. Another insider confirmed that they are in the “early stages” of their relationship.

Deutsch has been outspoken about his apparent disdain for the president. “Page Six” notes that he’s called Trump a “sociopath” and said, “I’ve known him for 20 years … He’s not the same guy. You can see it in his eyes and in his speech pattern, and most frighteningly his behavior.”

And just last week, in response to Trump’s “shithole” remarks, Deutsch reportedly said, “If we take his implied support of [alleged] pedophile [Roy Moore, the failed Senate candidate for Alabama] and now if we take this additional very clear racist thing, he’s an evil man.”

Ah, new love!