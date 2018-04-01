Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Despite what Ansel Elgort may tell you, we have to agree with Martha Stewart that bomb cyclones are best experienced indoors. Stranded by flight cancellations on Thursday, Stewart put out an S.O.S. on Instagram saying she was worried for her citrus crops and asking for things to do in inclement weather in Palm Beach. Shortly afterwards she posted from a spa, where she appeared to be getting a pedicure while Instagramming staff-taken photos of her New York estate in the snow.

Due to cancellations in travel plans spa appointments were made Here us the pedicure room st the Breakers in Palm Beach where we are being pampered very nicely in gorgeous surroundings pic.twitter.com/2CzM0VrWyL — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) January 4, 2018

On https://t.co/PaKhJ8WIq0 beautiful photos of a "white Christmas" at my Bedford, New York farm. pic.twitter.com/XZrT14PD6Z — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) January 3, 2018

The snow is falling fast and furious at my Bedford, New York farm. I hope you are safe and warm where you are. On today's https://t.co/PaKhJ8WIq0 a visit with my beautiful peafowl - take a look. — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) January 4, 2018

Oh, to be a rich celebrity on a snow day.