Matt Lauer Reportedly Won’t Leave the Today Show Alone

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Even though Matt Lauer was fired from the Today show amid allegations of sexual misconduct (and has since been replaced by Hoda Kotb), the disgraced former-morning-TV personality just can’t seem to move on. Case in point: He reportedly keeps sending unsolicited feedback to Today producers on the latest episodes.

“Page Six” reports that Lauer — who has apparently been golfing in the Hamptons since his November firing — recently sent a Today producer an email, informing them that he believes they used the wrong music to kick off a segment. And unsurprisingly, “sources” told the gossip column that Lauer’s unsolicited feedback hasn’t been received well by members of the Today staff.

Matt … it’s time to let go.