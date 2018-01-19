The Jewelry Designer Hand-Making Body Harnesses

Photo: Lucas Michael. Produced by Biel Parklee.

Don’t be fooled by the barbed wire necklaces and stacks of nose rings — Lizz Jardim is a ray of sunshine. The designer of an eponymous label, L. Jardim, she got her start in jewelry by making a nose ring that connected to an earring, and now she’s busy single-handedly bringing back body chains. It’s pretty punk, but she pairs her adornments with polka dots and Hawaiian prints, then shows it off to her Instagram following. She spoke to the Cut about cottage cheese, Carmen Electra, and Dennis Rodman.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be? Io magazine. It’s a magazine from the ’60s that’s basically just a book on a different topic. Like, there’s one on alchemy and one on dreams.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to? Birds. They’ve definitely seen some stuff.

Sneakers or slippers? Sneakers.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you? My middle name is Ashley.

What was the last website you looked at? Wikipedia. I was looking at it because I was wondering when Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra were married.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, whom would it be? Alxvndra by my girl Alex Kennedy, so effortlessly cool.

What time is your alarm set for in the morning? 8:15.

What do you eat for breakfast? Coffee or occasionally a croissant. I had a kale, spinach, and ricotta one today.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be? Coffee, cottage cheese, and cashews. It’s all C’s.

Fuck/Marry/Kill? Fuck: Dennis Rodman in the ’90s, maybe throw Carmen in there, could get weird. Marry: Tom Robbins, because I love him. I don’t know who I’d kill. I’m a lover, not a fighter.

If you were a color? Yellow. It’s a happy color. It’s friendship and positivity. Or red, but that’s an angry color.

If you could be trapped in an elevator with one person, who would it be? Someone with good snacks and/or stories.

If you could tell Donald Trump one thing and make sure he would listen, what would it be? Wake up.

