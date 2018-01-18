Meghan Markle’s Messy Hair Bun Makes Its Second Appearance

Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continued their tour of love today in Wales. Schoolchildren presented them with love cutlery, but more importantly, Markle resumed her messy bun hairstyle.

Her bun isn’t a doughnut topknot. It’s not the Hollywood wave style she wore so often as an actress. It might be the first-ever royal messy bun. For the record, Kate Middleton has never worn a messy bun. She’s worn chignons. As for the queen? Well, she once held a … bun(ch) of bananas so there’s that. But it simply looks great — like she made some effort and didn’t roll out of bed, but not too stuffy.

Its mundaneness is also allegedly inspiring other women to have less-than-perfect hair:

Meghan working her “messy bun” again today making scores of busy women (and maybe some men) feel so much better about the fact we don’t have time to get our hair perfect for work 👍👍👍👍👱‍♀️👱‍♀️👱‍♀️👱‍♀️ — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) January 18, 2018

So what does it all mean? Nothing, probably. Except that Markle is the rare human who will spend the rest of her life in a palace and will have her every move and follicle forever scrutinized for meaning. And that she might single-handedly bring back usage of the word tendrils.