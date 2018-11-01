Megyn Kelly Claims Some Women Want to Be Fat-Shamed

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Fo

Megyn Kelly can’t stop making audiences of her show feel uncomfortable. This morning on Megyn Kelly Today, the host decided to argue that fat-shaming isn’t always bad during a conversation with mommy blogger “Fit Mom” Maria Kang, who received criticism after fat-shaming new moms in an Instagram post in 2013.

“When I was in law school, I was gaining weight, I said to my stepfather, ‘If you see me going into that kitchen one more time, you say, ‘Where you going, fat ass?’ And it works!” she explained. Many people on twitter disagreed with her … creative tactic.

Turned on the Today Show to catch @megynkelly share her dieting hack: FATHER-IN-LAW holds her accountable by saying “Where you going, FATASS??!” when he sees her heading into the kitchen. Genius! — Justine Harman (@JustineHarman) January 11, 2018

.@megynkelly My dad fat-shamed me for most of my childhood. Guess what? I'm still fat. I have a slew of emotional disorders. And we've never been able to repair our relationship. In short: Shame on you for trying to tell anyone this is a good way to parent. It's poison. https://t.co/NA5A5BvKym — Suzie Samin (@suzannesamin) January 11, 2018

Who the hell is she to say something like this? NO WOMAN who is overweight wants to be fat shamed! Go to HELL @megynkelly — Phatzs🇺🇸 (@Phatzs2) January 11, 2018

Megyn Kelly: "Fat shaming isn't all bad! Some of us WANT to be fat shamed!"

We take you liiiiiiive to Andy Lack in the 30 Rock basement: pic.twitter.com/A95oCzmgMz — Kevin D. Grüssing (@KevDGrussing) January 11, 2018

This should belong to the league of the worst takes along with "Bullying helps people overcome their weaknesses". Hope you are proud of your hire @MSNBC — Soy Boy 🍑🍑 (@vivek17b) January 11, 2018

Another great day for Megyn Kelly Today.