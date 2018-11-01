Megyn Kelly Claims Some Women Want to Be Fat-Shamed

Megyn Kelly can’t stop making audiences of her show feel uncomfortable. This morning on Megyn Kelly Today, the host decided to argue that fat-shaming isn’t always bad during a conversation with mommy blogger “Fit Mom” Maria Kang, who received criticism after fat-shaming new moms in an Instagram post in 2013.
“When I was in law school, I was gaining weight, I said to my stepfather, ‘If you see me going into that kitchen one more time, you say, ‘Where you going, fat ass?’ And it works!” she explained. Many people on twitter disagreed with her … creative tactic.
Another great day for Megyn Kelly Today.