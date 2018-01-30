Melania Trump Looks Thrilled to Be at the State of the Union

On Tuesday night, Melania Trump warmly applauded her husband during his State of the Union speech, laying to rest any rumors that the First Couple’s marriage is strained as a result of Donald Trump’s alleged relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Just look at how thrilled she is to be there!

If Melania Trump is starting off like this, how miserable will she be by the end of the speech? #SOTU pic.twitter.com/EbCnGxKW6X — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) January 31, 2018

So excited!

melania trump really doesn't want you to retweet this gif of her clapping #SOTU pic.twitter.com/OnbX1Ri21H — Matt Gehring (@mattryanx) January 31, 2018

A real treat:

Lovin’ life:

Some have drawn parallels between Melania’s all-white pantsuit, and the Democratic women who wore all-white to protest President Trump’s election at his first congressional address last year.

Anyone else think @MELANIATRUMP @FLOTUS wearing HRC suffrage pantsuit might be her not-so-subtle way of sticking a shiv in his rib? pic.twitter.com/VzTgjlmPMy — Julie Tucker (@TuckerJS1) January 31, 2018

Is Melania protesting her husband’s election? Is she cheering him on? Or is she just clapping hollowly, dead-eyed, and reflecting on the multitude of decisions that brought her to this chamber?

Whatever the case, she certainly looks happier to be there than Nancy Pelosi.