Melania Trump Looks Thrilled to Be at the State of the Union

On Tuesday night, Melania Trump warmly applauded her husband during his State of the Union speech, laying to rest any rumors that the First Couple’s marriage is strained as a result of Donald Trump’s alleged relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Just look at how thrilled she is to be there!
So excited!
A real treat:
Lovin’ life:
Some have drawn parallels between Melania’s all-white pantsuit and the Democratic women who wore all white to protest President Trump’s election at his first congressional address last year.
Is Melania protesting her husband’s election? Is she cheering him on? Or is she just clapping hollowly, dead-eyed, reflecting on the multitude of decisions that brought her to this chamber?
Whatever the case, she certainly looks happier to be there than Nancy Pelosi.