Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

According to the New York Times, Melania Trump has been “furious” amid revelations of her husband’s alleged sex scandal with adult-film star Stormy Daniels — so furious that only a $64,600 escape to Mar-a-Lago for some spa time could assuage her distress.

Rumors of marital strife in the White House have been swirling ever since the Stormy Daniels–Donald Trump scandal came to light, especially after Melania skipped the opportunity to socialize with the global elite alongside her husband in Davos. Turns out she was just eager to jet down to Mar-a-Lago, indulge in some treatments at the members-only spa, and then return home afterward — some nice last-minute R&R, which only cost taxpayers approximately $64,600.

But sure, she’s just busy focusing “on her family and role as FLOTUS.”